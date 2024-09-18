King Charles gives new title to Duchess Sophie amid Kate’s absence

King Charles shared a special message in honour of Duchess Sophie amid Princess Kate's absence from the spotlight.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Edinburgh has recently taken over a key duty on behalf of the royal family. She flew solo to Tanzania, Africa to promote the monarch's commonwealth mission.

Sophie's visit aims to foster harmony between the UK and the African country. The tour will kickstart projects in the fields of health, agriculture, and women's empowerment.

As reported by Express.co.uk, Prince Edward's wife attended a reception on Tuesday night and passed on the monarch's personal letter, written to commend her sincere efforts for a special cause.

Notably, King Charles lauded the 'hard-working' Sophie's contributions to carry on a mission to eradicate neglected tropical diseases.

The monarch's message reads, "As patron of one of the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness's members, Sightsavers, and knowing that the Duchess of Edinburgh is with you today in Tanzania, I particularly wanted you all to know how full of admiration and gratitude I am for your passion and devoted efforts in treating and preventing neglected tropical diseases, especially trachoma."

"Your constant dedication and hard work will lead us to a world where inclusion and equality can be realised across our Commonwealth."

"I send you all my warmest good wishes and heartfelt encouragement for the much-needed success of your gathering," Charles concluded his remarks.