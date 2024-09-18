Eva Mendes confesses she’s hesitant to return to Hollywood

Eva Mendes on not returning to acting career

Eva Mendes has recently confessed she is not ready to return to the big screen.



Speaking on Good Morning America on September 17, the Hitch actress revealed, “I don't know [when I'll return]. If there's interesting roles. I left at a time where it was ten years ago.”

“I kind of felt like I did it, you know?” remarked the 50-year-old, who shares two daughters with her partner of 13 years, Ryan Gosling.

Eva, who had been focusing on other business ventures, noted that her final movie with Ryan was a “moment she never thought she could top”.

The actress mentioned, “I was like, ‘I just worked with Ryan gosling, who is the best.’”

“It was such a high off my career to work with him and what we created together that I was like, ‘This is a good time to Seinfeld it and just walk out.’ So, who knows?” she explained.

To note, Eva has written a new children's book, Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries.

Earlier this year, the Ghost Rider star reflected on being a full-time mother.

“It was like a no brainer. I'm so lucky, and I was like, if I can have this time with my children... and I still worked, I just didn't act because acting takes you on locations, it takes you away,” she told Today.