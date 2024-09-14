Justin Timberlake pleads guilty, receives fine and community service

Justin Timberlake appeared somber as he pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated.

The 43-year-old singer was arrested in June for driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor, New York, and was also cited for jumping a red light and failing to stay in one lane.

As part of a plea bargain, the charges were reduced to Driving While Ability Impaired, a lesser charge that carries a fine of up to $500 and a 90-day driver's license suspension.

On Friday, Timberlake arrived at court to learn his fate, wearing a somber outfit and dark sunglasses. He was fined and ordered to perform community service, and also agreed to participate in a public service announcement about the dangers of drunk driving.

According to reports, the singer's legal team negotiated the plea deal with prosecutors, who reduced the charges from Driving While Intoxicated to Driving While Ability Impaired.

A source told MailOnline that Timberlake was pulled over by police after leaving a dinner with friends, and that "nobody was hurt and there was no drama at the scene."

Another source defended Timberlake to People magazine, describing him as "a family man, and this is his focus. He accepted a plea deal because he wants to move on. The court case has been a distraction. He doesn't want his family to be affected by it."

After his arrest, Timberlake was mocked online for telling the arresting officer that his arrest would affect "the tour," to which the officer replied, "What tour?" Timberlake responded, "The world tour," referring to his current The Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which runs until June 2025. He addressed his behavior with his audience at one of his shows.