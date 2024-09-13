Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accept Charles Spencer's UK Christmas invitation?

Harry and Meghan have reportedly been invited to celebrate the festive season with Harry's uncle, Charles, Earl Spencer

A former Royal correspondent has claimed it would be "odd" for the Sussexes to travel to the UK for Christmas while Prince Harry's legal appeal is on-going.

Former BBC Royal correspondent Jennie Bond has said she doubts the couple would return to the UK "anytime soon" duing his legal battle against the UK Government over his taxpayer-funded security, having previously claimed he feels it is unsafe for him, Meghan and their two children to come to the UK.

It comes as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly been invited to celebrate the festive season at Althorp House with Harry's uncle, Charles, Earl Spencer.

The occasion would mark Meghan's first significant visit to the UK since attending the late Queen's funeral in 2022, and would be the first UK-based Christmas for the couple since 2018.

Jennie Bond told OK! that, should Harry and Meghan accept the Spencer family's Christmas offer, if one has been made, that it would contradict everything Harry has said about security and safety in the UK.

She said: "Well, if an offer has indeed been made — which seems quite logical — and if they accepted, it would fly in the face of everything Harry has said about security.

"He has repeatedly said he believes it’s unsafe to bring his wife and children to the UK without a guarantee of official security.That situation is extremely unlikely to change at all, and certainly not before Christmas. So I think it would be very odd indeed if the family suddenly fetched up here.

"It would surely mean that Harry was going to abandon his legal appeal against the ruling? Therefore, I do not think that we shall be seeing them in the UK for Christmas, or indeed anytime soon."

It comes after the Duke was present at Lord Robert Fellowes' memorial service in Norfolk on August 28. Prince William, also attended the funeral, but according to eyewitnesses, the two brothers maintained their distance and sat separately at the back of St Mary's Church.

A close family friend said they were "very happy to confirm both princes were there."

One source said how they only saw them at the end of the service at St Mary’s Church, adding: "I didn’t know they were there. They arrived very discreetly."

Another local said: "William and Harry were both there but we never saw them speak to each other and they were keeping their distance."

Harry is "excited" about celebrating his 40th birthday on Sunday, and in comments released to the BBC he said fatherhood had given him a renewed sense of purpose to make "this world a better place."

The Duke is expected to celebrate his 40th birthday with family and friends before spending some time away with a group of close pals, according to reports.