Prince Harry's response after tense meeting with William and Kate revealed

Prince Harry has revealed that he made an effort to diffuse tensions with his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Princess Kate, before he and Meghan Markle made the decision to move to the United States.



In newly unearthed footage, Harry shared that the meeting with the Prince and Princess of Wales "did not go particularly well."

The Duke of Sussex went on to explain that the strain between him and William had escalated over time, eventually leading to physical confrontations.

"It was a build-up of frustration on his part," he noted, adding that William had been heavily influenced by the tabloid press.

According to Harry, his brother's concerns were rooted in issues "not based on reality."

In newly surfaced footage, Harry has accused his family of "constantly feeding the British press with lies, mistruths, and misinformation."

The Duke of Sussex explained that it wasn't just about leaking information but also the deliberate planting of stories.



"If the comms team wants to remove a negative story about their principal, they will trade and give something about someone else’s principal," he revealed.

This, Harry said, created a toxic environment where different offices within the family were essentially working against each other.



What hurt him most, however, was witnessing his brother’s office engage in these practices, something the two had vowed never to do.

"To see my brother's office copy the very same thing we promised each other we’d never do—that was heartbreaking," Harry shared.

Despite the deep rift, he remains hopeful for reconciliation. He believes that healing can only begin with a conversation and accountability.

"First, there needs to be conversation and accountability, and if that doesn't happen, that's very sad," he concluded.

The Duke is expected to celebrate his birthday quietly with Meghan and their children, followed by a gathering with close friends.

