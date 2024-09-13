Margot Robbie follows in footsteps of Hollywood legends in new role

Margot Robbie, who is currently pregnant, has announced an exciting new career milestone after serving as an ambassador for Chanel for over six years.

The Australian actress has been named the new face of Chanel's most iconic fragrance, Chanel N°5.

The Barbie star has been associated with Chanel since 2018 and was previously the face of Chanel Gabrielle perfume in 2019.

Speaking about her new appointment, Robbie said, "I think Chanel N°5 is one of the most iconic fragrances in the world. It's incredible to be a part of it."

She added, "There's such an impressive lineage of women who've been associated with the fragrance over the years. I am very honored to be joining that long list of incredible talents."

The actress follows in the footsteps of notable stars like Marilyn Monroe and Brad Pitt, although she is not the first Australian actress to represent the iconic fragrance.

Nicole Kidman famously fronted the brand's perfume in 2004, starring in the advertising film "Le Film," directed by Baz Luhrmann.

In an interview with WWD, the Suicide Squad star shared her long-standing admiration for Chanel, saying, "I've just always known about Chanel N°5... It's iconic and an iconic brand. It's that thing that you always associate with absolute height of luxury. At least that's how I always felt about Chanel. Now I'm in the Chanel family; I associate with more personal memories and things that I've gotten to do."

Robbie's Chanel N°5 campaign is set to be released in October 2024.