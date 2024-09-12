Meghan Markle deemed strong headed with 'no regrets' over family feud

Meghan and her father, Thomas Markle, reportedly remain estranged and are not on speaking terms

Meghan Markle "has no regrets" about how she has handled her relationships with both her family and the royal family, according to commentator Ingrid Seward on GB News.

Seward described Meghan's relationship with her father as "very strange" while discussing their ongoing feud during an interview. Meghan and her father, Thomas Markle, reportedly remain estranged and are not on speaking terms.

Speaking to Nana Akua on GBN America, Seward said: "I don't think Meghan regrets anything.

"She doesn't seem to regret the fact that she never speaks to her own father, I still find that very strange.

"She doesn't seem to regret the fact that her first marriage failed. She doesn't seem to regret that she's upset the Royal Family.

"I don't think she's a girl that has regrets. I think that she's very strong and very determined."

The Duchess of Sussex had a series of disagreements with her father, Thomas Markle, in the lead-up to her royal wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018 at Windsor Castle. Their relationship worsened after Thomas staged paparazzi photos prior to the event.

Since then, Thomas has made multiple public appeals for reconciliation through TV interviews, but he has yet to meet his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, or his son-in-law, Prince Harry.

Harry and Meghan also have a strained relationship with the Royal Family. After stepping down as working royals, they have made several public criticisms of royal life through memoirs, interviews, and TV shows. The first major revelations came in their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

When asked if Oprah regrets the interview, Seward said: "I don't think Oprah would regret doing anything that she's done.

"She might perhaps regret that she was so soft-soaping with them.

"She was criticised at the time by the American press for not asking hard enough questions and not questioning their answers.

"She very seldom gets criticised. I mean, Oprah is the absolute queen of of these kind of interviews, isn't she?"

Earlier this week Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at Oprah Winfrey's book club session in California, where a copy of Prince Harry's memoir Spare was open and on display.

Meghan and Oprah have been close friends for many years, and the famous talk show host was a guest at the Sussexes' wedding in 2018.