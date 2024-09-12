Prince Harry shatters Meghan Markle's dream with bold decision

Prince Harry shatters Meghan Meghan Markle's dream with bold decision

Prince Harry has seemingly left her sweet wife in tears with his new bombshell decision.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to be separated again as Harry has decided to celebrate his milestone birthday with his closest friends, shattering Meghan's dream to be with him on his auspicious occasion.

Prince Archie' and Lilibet's father is said to be planning a big getaway birthday bash with his "closest mates".

A source, close to the couple, claimed this will follow a birthday gathering with the family at his mansion in Montecito.

The insider went on: "Meghan had a plan to be with Harry on his big day, but it seems as the Duke has shattered the dream of her wife with his surprising move."



Harry and Meghan, who still hold the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex, relocated to the US in 2020 after quitting royal life.

A separate source previously claimed that the Duke is feeling more and more isolated in California, which is why he has been reconnecting with old friends back home.



Recently, it was reported that Harry had reached out to his former aides in the UK after becoming fed-up with the Hollywood representatives.



However, Meghan reportedly feels "not wanted" in the UK and fears being "thrown back into an anxiety-fuelled visit to England".

Royal author Angela Levin told the Sun: "She [Meghan] treats him [Harry] horrendously."