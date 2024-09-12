Malaika Arora returns home after performing her father’s last rites

Malaika Arora finally pays last respects to her late father at his funeral

Malaika Arora has recently returned home after performing her father Anil Mehta’s last rites, who died by suicide on September 11.



According to Pinkvilla, the India’s Best Dancer judge has finally come back to home along with her sister Amrita Arora after attending their father’s funeral.

The outlet reported that Malaika’s ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and his current wife Sshura Khan were the first ones to arrive at the actress’ parents’ residence to pay their last respects.

Not just Arbaaz, but his father, Salim Khan, mother, Salma Khan, and brother, Sohail Khan, also arrived to pay respect.

However, the Bodyguard star was missing from the funeral. It seemed that Salman was not in the city.

If reports are to be believed, the Kick actor might be currently shooting for his upcoming movie, Sikander with Rashmika Mandanna.

This is one of the reasons Salman had to skip Malaika’s father’s funeral, per media reports.

Moreover, Malika’s son Arhaan was seen consoling his mother and grandmother Joyce at the funeral.

Malaika’s former boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor also gave his unwavering support to the actress at the funeral.

Meanwhile, other stars, who were present at the funeral, included best friend Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Shibani Dandekar, Ritesh Sidhwani and Kim Sharma.