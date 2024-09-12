Justin Timberlake avoids jail time with plea deal in New York DWI case

Justin Timberlake has agreed to a plea deal in his New York DWI case, avoiding drunk driving charges.

The 43-year-old pop star will instead face a lesser charge of driving while ability impaired (DWAI) and receive a traffic violation.

According to reports, Timberlake officially agreed to the plea deal on Tuesday. Under the terms of the agreement, he will be fined between $300 and $500, with the exact amount to be determined by the judge.

The deal is set to be finalised on Friday at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court, where Timberlake is expected to appear for a hearing. This hearing will conclude his DWI case, which stemmed from an arrest in June.

Timberlake was arrested in Sag Harbor after allegedly running a stop sign near the upscale American Hotel.

He refused to take a breathalyzer test, claiming he had only consumed "one martini" with friends.

Despite his claim, police stated that Timberlake failed a series of field sobriety tests, displaying signs of intoxication, including poor balance and an inability to follow instructions.

Following his arrest, Timberlake's driver's license was suspended, a standard consequence in New York for refusing a breathalyzer or chemical test.

In New York, such refusal typically results in a one-year license suspension.

Timberlake and his attorney, Edward Burke Jr., have consistently denied that he was intoxicated at the time of the arrest. When asked about the plea deal, Burke's office declined to comment further.

Despite the denial of intoxication, Timberlake will still face the consequences of the traffic violation under the terms of the plea deal.