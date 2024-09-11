Prince Andrew resisting Royal Lodge eviction for 'selfish' reason

Prince Andrew is adamant on sticking to his ground despite King Charles’ stern warnings.

The disgraced Duke of York, who was stripped off of his royal titles and patronages, is on the verge of being kicked out from his 30-room Windsor home, Royal Lodge.

Apart from the fact Andrew had been planning to leave the Lodge as inheritance for his daughter Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, a royal expert suggested a rather selfish reason why Andrew is resisting eviction.

In 2019, Andrew had to settle a lawsuit against alleged victim Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of raping her on three occasions when she was a minor. He signed the settlement without admitting guilt. Moreover, Andrew’s friendship with convicted trafficker and paedophile Jeffery Epstein, eventually led to him losing his royal position.

Royal expert Hugo Vickers shared that the reason why Andrew is so adamant to stay in the Royal Lodge is because he doesn’t want to “look guilty.”

“What I think he feels is that if he moves out of Royal Lodge it's somehow publicly accepting guilt for which he has not been proved,” Vickers told The Sun. “Nevertheless, it's an expensive lifestyle.”

Last month, a Palace source revealed that King Charles will not be renewing Andrew’s ten-strong private security detail, which he was paying out of his own pocket. The insider also shared that Andrew’s eviction was now imminent.

Followed by the humiliation of the monarch axing Andrew’s security, the expert has also suggested a less embarrassing way to exit the drama which will possibly ensue if the shamed royal continues his antics.

“The ideal situation would of course be that Andrew would volunteer to down-size and move somewhere else,” he told the outlet

“So, there he is living at Royal Lodge, playing golf, seeing his children and grandchildren and riding in the park and it is expensive.”