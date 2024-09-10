Kate Middleton gives secret nod to Queen Elizabeth as she begins new chapter

Kate Middleton, who made a delightful announcement about her health in a heartwarming video, did not forget about the late Queen Elizabeth.



The Prince and Princess of Wales on Monday surprised the world as they released a video of the whole family “picnicking, playing cards, having fun and laughter, running into the sea with your clothes on,” to the voiceover of Kate announcing she is cancer-free.

While the video captivated its viewers with the sweet and lovely family dynamics, many royal watchers didn’t realise a hidden detail which honoured the late Queen, as her second death anniversary passed on Sunday.

Royal photographer Arthur Edwards wrote in The Sun that the location of the video that William and Kate had picked is a “firm favourite of the royal family.”

Edwards recalled that this was also the place where he “photographed the Queen Mum walking her dogs along the shore.”

Given that the past generations have marked sweet memories at Holkham beach, Norfolk, the Waleses are also marking new memories for their children at the same spot.

“For this next generation of royals, that spot will have many happy memories — especially for the children who will always remember this was where they learned that their Mama was getting better,” Edwards noted.

He also pointed out that the William and Kate have taken it a step further after in 1969, Prince Philip persuaded the Queen to allow cameras to follow them and the children in what was a “groundbreaking documentary” at the time.