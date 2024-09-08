Adele reveals exciting plans for next chapter amid career hiatus

Adele reveals future plans amid career break

Adele is revealing her future plans shortly after the singer hinted at going on a 'long break.'

The 36-year-old is currently on a spree to revolutionize her Los Angeles home, turning it into a farm by getting some chickens and a lizard.

Speaking to the crowd at one of her final Adele in Munich concerts, she said, “I have these shows, and then I have my shows in Vegas in October and November.

"I currently have three dogs and a cat, my son wants to get a lizard, but I know that I'm going to have to end up looking after it, so I'm going to foster a lizard for a while just so I can get used to it, and then I'm sure we'll be best friends.

"I want to get some chickens, basically I want to have a little farm, that's what I want to do, basically spend all my time with people like you, an audience, and animals, basically because I think people f*** suck, people are really getting on my f*** nerves, people are really getting on my nerves, aren't we just so annoying?

The Hello singer went on to add, "We're so annoying. I wish I was a panda, I get so annoyed sometimes that I'm not a panda.”

Referring to her beloved dachshund Louie, who has been with the singer for 17 years now, Adele said she still adores him in old age.

When a fan held up a sign revealing the loss of their own dog, the songstress shared a heartfelt sentiment, expressing relief that her beloved dog was still by her side.

She told the fan, “My little Louie is still alive, I think he might be the oldest wiener dog that's ever lived, I honestly do.

"He's 17, he's senile, he's crazy. I got him when I was 21 and he was with me in every single studio session when I wrote all of '21', he was with me the whole time. He's actually on Rolling in the Deep, you can actually hear him howl because when I'm hitting a high note he went 'ahooooo'.

"He used to sit on my lap when I was recording everything.”

Adele's revelation follows her recent announcement that she would be taking a lengthy break to prioritize family time.