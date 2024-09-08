Adele reveals exciting plans for next chapter amid career hiatus

Adele is revealing her future plans shortly after the singer hinted at going on a 'long break.'
The 36-year-old is currently on a spree to revolutionize her Los Angeles home, turning it into a farm by getting some chickens and a lizard.
Speaking to the crowd at one of her final Adele in Munich concerts, she said, “I have these shows, and then I have my shows in Vegas in October and November.
"I currently have three dogs and a cat, my son wants to get a lizard, but I know that I'm going to have to end up looking after it, so I'm going to foster a lizard for a while just so I can get used to it, and then I'm sure we'll be best friends.
"I want to get some chickens, basically I want to have a little farm, that's what I want to do, basically spend all my time with people like you, an audience, and animals, basically because I think people f*** suck, people are really getting on my f*** nerves, people are really getting on my nerves, aren't we just so annoying?
The Hello singer went on to add, "We're so annoying. I wish I was a panda, I get so annoyed sometimes that I'm not a panda.”
Referring to her beloved dachshund Louie, who has been with the singer for 17 years now, Adele said she still adores him in old age.
When a fan held up a sign revealing the loss of their own dog, the songstress shared a heartfelt sentiment, expressing relief that her beloved dog was still by her side.
She told the fan, “My little Louie is still alive, I think he might be the oldest wiener dog that's ever lived, I honestly do.
"He's 17, he's senile, he's crazy. I got him when I was 21 and he was with me in every single studio session when I wrote all of '21', he was with me the whole time. He's actually on Rolling in the Deep, you can actually hear him howl because when I'm hitting a high note he went 'ahooooo'.
"He used to sit on my lap when I was recording everything.”
Adele's revelation follows her recent announcement that she would be taking a lengthy break to prioritize family time.
