Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon have intimate chat at Unstoppable afterparty

Jennifer Lopez shines at TIFF premiere of Unstoppable, earning standing ovation for powerful role.

Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon were the center of attention at the Unstoppable afterparty following the film's premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

According to a source speaking to PEOPLE, the two stars engaged in a "deep conversation" during the event.

After the premiere on September 6, Lopez and Damon were spotted chatting for over 20 minutes at the afterparty, held at EPOCH Bar & Kitchen Terrace at The Ritz-Carlton.

The insider noted that the singer, who stars in and co-produces Unstoppable alongside Damon, was seated outside with Damon's wife, Luciana Damon, and costar Don Cheadle when Damon joined them.

The conversation between them was described as both heartfelt and animated, with the friends laughing and sharing serious moments. They even clasped hands during their talk.

Notably absent from the premiere and afterparty was co-producer Ben Affleck, whose absence has sparked curiosity.

The biopic Unstoppable, which chronicles the inspiring journey of wrestler Anthony Robles—who triumphed in the NCAA championships despite being born with one leg—received a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

During the Q&A session following the screening, Lopez emphasized the importance of honoring Judy Robles’ story with integrity.

"I felt it was my job to make sure both Anthony and Judy felt safe and trusted us with their story," she said.

"We aimed to tell their story in the most beautiful and respectful way possible, as it is one of the most inspiring stories I’ve ever seen on screen."





