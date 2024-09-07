Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle’s iconic moments in pictures

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton look drop dead gorgeous in iconic photos

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton - who often get tangled due to their husbands' feud, showcase almost similar fashion senses in their most dazzling moments.

The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex, who are loved by their fans for their dynamic personalities and trendsetting styling senses, seem to be on the same page when it comes to their wardrobes even though they are at each other’s throats on some issues.

Have a glance at the pictures, featuring the royal wives’ iconic moments.

Prince William’s sweet wife looks stunning as she opted to don gold attire at the "No Time to Die" premiere in London, sending onlookers wile with her ever green smile in chic outfit.



Meanwhile, Harry's wife Meghan can also be seen sparkling in a separate gold ensemble to the Women of Vision Awards in New York City.

In the picture, Kate is seen wearing a sunny yellow dress at Wimbledon in 2018, while Meghan rocked the matching shade at the "Your Commonwealth" Youth Challenge in July in the same year.

In this heart-capturing photo, the two royals are seen in chic dress during their outings.

In another shot, the royal wives flaunt a sophisticated look in a beige coat with a black dress and pumps.

Meghan and Kate sent fans wild with their iconic looks at their big days, giving an impression of true Imperials Brides in their white wedding gowns.

Kate and Meghan, who are currently are at odds, attended several royal engagements together in the past, attracting massive praise from fans who branded them as true fashion divas.

Some of their well-wishers still stick to the speculations that Meghan and Kate will eventually end their feud in vast interest of the monarchy.