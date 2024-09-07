Prince Harry accused of giving 'tough time' to Queen in final years

Harry declared that he would "only return to royal duties" if he "receives an apology from William"

Prince Harry reportedly "would not be welcomed back in the UK" by royal fans due to the "appalling" way he allegedly treated his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, during her final years.

The Duke of Sussex's representatives have also dismissed speculation about a possible "part-time" return to royal duties, following claims that the estranged prince had reconnected with aides in the UK.

According to sources, Harry declared that he would "only return to royal duties" if he "receives an apology from William".

However, other sources told the Telegraph that he is "very much happy and settled" in California, with "no interest" in returning to royal duties.

Weighing in on whether Prince Harry should return to duties after four years in California with wife Meghan Markle, journalist Alex Larman claimed the British people "won't want Harry back, full stop".

Larman told GB News: "I don't think there's any need for this country to have Prince Harry back in it.

"He's behaved so disgracefully and so appallingly. You could argue that he's been manipulated by his wife, you could argue that he's essentially just a poor little lost boy who's found a far more confident and far more intelligent woman who's taking charge."

Turning the discussion to Harry's ever-distant relationship with the Royal Family, Larman claimed that the Duke caused the entire monarchy "stress and misery", in particular the late Queen, before his departure to the States.

Larman said of Harry's treatment of the late Queen: "When you look at the Queen and you look at the fact that she was obviously in her final years, she was unable to have the peace that she needed.

"You look at Harry now and you just think, okay, he has made his bed in Montecito and he can lie in it."

Offering his verdict on whether Harry should return to royal duties, Larman added: "I don't think anybody would want him to be coming back to the Royal Family.

"All that's going to do is to cause yet more chaos, yet more discord, and yet more difficulty."

As Sunday marks two years since Queen Elizabeth II passed away, Larman highlighted how the Royal Family has been in "slight chaos" since her death.

Larman explained: "She is so missed because you look at the two years since she died, they have not been great years for the Royal Family.

"There's been illness, there's been a sense of slight chaos, especially in the last two months, which sort of drift away from what these things should be.

"And I think that we look back on her extraordinarily long, strongly distinguished reign as an example, as that's what should have been. That's the person who ultimately was the greatest monarch in this country's history."