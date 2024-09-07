Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti wows in chic look at NYFW

Vittoria Ceretti makes a statement with stylishly laid-back outfit at NYFW.

Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti made a striking entrance at the Alaïa Spring 2025 show during New York Fashion Week on Friday.

The Italian model showcased her chic style as she arrived at the iconic Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, where creative director Pieter Mulier unveiled his latest collection.

Vittoria exuded casual cool in a stylish outfit featuring a crisp white top paired with a black leather vest and bold, bright red oversized pants.

She completed her look with a Western-inspired black belt with a silver buckle and sleek mesh Alaïa flats.

Opting for a natural makeup look, she styled her dark hair slicked back for a polished finish, perfectly capturing the relaxed yet sophisticated vibe of the event.

The Alaïa Spring 2025 show at New York Fashion Week was a star-studded affair, with Kendall Jenner taking to the runway and Rihanna gracing the front row.

The event, held at the iconic Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, also saw appearances from other A-list celebrities including Liv Tyler, Tracee Ellis Ross, Amber Valletta, and Naomi Campbell.

Creative director Pieter Mulier showcased a collection of abstract, ethereal gowns, continuing his signature blend of modern sophistication and sensuality.

The show paid homage to the legacy of Azzedine, who launched his renowned fashion house in the 1980s after starting his career as a pattern cutter in Paris during the 1960s.



