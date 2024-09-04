Prince Andrew ‘foolish’ antics land him in bigger trouble with King Charles

Prince Andrew ‘foolish’ antics land him in big trouble with King Charles

Prince Andrew is seemingly unable to make reparation for his past blunders as Royal Lodge eviction looms over the disgraced royal.

King Charles is reportedly speeding up his younger brother’s eviction plans as he cut off the funding to his security last month and Andrew’s attitude has made the situation even worse.

A source close to the royal family shared that Andrew has been an “idiot” and “lacked guidance” as he made his biggest mistake which brought shame to the royal family name.

Royal photographer, Jim Bennett, who has been taking photos of the royal family for years, told The Sun that Andrew is “sadly lacking in a little bit of guidance.”

“I'd just like to say to him that you were an idiot for doing what you did and you were a bigger fool to go back out to America and see Epstein a second time,” Jim lamented. “If he had gone out there and said, ‘Look we were good friends but going to give you the old Spanish and you're going.’”

Andrew was stripped off of his royal titles and patronages following his association with paedophile and convicted trafficker Jeffery Epstein. He was also accused of raping a minor on three different occasions, and ended up signing a settlement without admitting guilt.

The disgraced Duke of York received a lot of backlash amid the scandal which had eventually forced to the late Queen Elizabeth to strip his titles in 2019.

“I just feel like he needs a bit of guidance. People have said he's very arrogant, obviously he must be because of some of the silly things he's done,” Jim continued.

Previously, it was reported that Andrew has resorted to childish antics as he is defying the monarch’s orders to evict the Royal Lodge and hiding away in a darkened room to make a point.

Meanwhile, Charles patience is running thin as Andrew is “taking longer than desirable to recognise the reality of the situation,” a palace insider had revealed.

“If he doesn’t agree to move to a property better suited to his needs, then the King may have to reconsider the levels of support he is willing to provide.”