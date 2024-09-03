George Clooney praises 'watertight' friendship with Brad Pitt

George Clooney has praised his long-standing friendship with Brad Pitt, saying they easily pick up where they left off despite their time apart.

The actors, who first starred together in Ocean's Eleven 23 years ago, have reunited for their new film Wolfs, which premiered on September 1.

Clooney values their effortless camaraderie, which allows them to seamlessly collaborate on screen.

Clooney's friendship with the Babylon actor has endured through his personal struggles, including his highly publicised divorce from Angelina Jolie and allegations of domestic abuse that led to his estrangement from his children.

It appears that Clooney has been a supportive presence in Pitt's life, potentially helping him navigate these challenging times and offering a steady source of comfort and camaraderie.

"We've been friends for a long time," George said of him and Pitt. "And it's fun.

"Because we also check in on each other every once in a while, which is an important part of this. Things get complicated in life and you always have to make sure everybody's okay."

Moreover, Wolfs is an action-comedy film starring Clooney and Pitt as two lone-wolf fixers who must work together. It premiered at the Venice International Film Festival and will be released in cinemas and on Apple TV+ in September.

"Brad and George are forever friends. They like and respect each other no matter how many years in between gigs together," a source told People magazine.

"They go way back, and were happy to work together on this film.

"Wolfs was a meaty project and both took a real interest in it. They are excited about the film, and enjoying the hell out of it as time leads up to the release."