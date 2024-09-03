Adele receives ‘Guinness World Records’ title for Munich residency

Adele honoured with Guinness World Record title for Munich residency

Adele has recently managed to earn Guinness World Record title for groundbreaking £100million Munich residency.



Last weekend, the singer reportedly registered the highest attendance of any concert residency outside Las Vegas with over 730,000 tickets were sold.

Adele also set another record, this time for the incredible staging at her shows in Munich, per DailyMail.com.

Joanne Brent, official adjudicator for the Guinness World Records, said, “It is an immense honour to present the iconic Adele with this GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title.”

“While Adele is no stranger to holding multiple records for her music, this achievement stands apart, celebrating her remarkable vision for the 'Adele in Munich' residency,” read the press statement.

It said, “The bespoke visual effects, tailored to each song, truly elevated the performance adding an undeniable 'wow' factor. It was a perfect complement to the unparalleled artistry of Adele. She is OFFICIALLY AMAZING.”

Earlier in Munich, Adele got emotional as she bid farewell to her fans after announcing about taking a long break from music.

“I've got 10 shows to do, but after that I will not see you for an incredibly long time and I will hold you dear in my heart,” she declared.