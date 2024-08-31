Sabrina Carpenter reveals she went against pal's advice amid career success

Sabrina Carpenter recalls a rare moment from her past following the release of her latest album.
During an exclusive interview with Paper Magazine, the 25-year-old, who released her long-awaited sixth studio album Short N' Sweet featuring a mix of genres, recalled being advised early on in her career to specialize in a single genre.
The Please Please Please hitmaker said, "I'll put it this way: when I was younger, I was told by a lot of grown men that I needed to pick a genre, stay in that genre, be that genre and do one thing.
"And there wasn't even a genre that excited me at the time. It was their idea of what I should be. I was like 12 or 13."
Although this thought was put into her head, Sabrina wanted to create music that truly represented her, rather than something confined to a single concept.
She further added, “So I think secretly my entire life, the goal was to be able to create something that felt multi-genre but also so distinctly myself."
On professional front, Sabrina dropped her latest album Short n' Sweet on August 23, 2024.
