Prince Harry's New York trip focused solely on personal endeavors, not Meghan Markle

Prince Harry’s upcoming solo trip to New York is set to capture headlines for reasons beyond his royal connections.



According to an expert, the visit, scheduled for the end of September, will be a personal affair, distinctly separate from Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex is expected to be in the city during the UN General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week, raising speculation about whether he might cross paths with Prince William, who will not be attending this year’s Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit on September 24.

The Sun’s royal editor, Matt Wilkinson, shed light on the significance of Harry’s solo journey during a recent episode of The Royal Beat.

He noted, "It’s telling that Harry is heading to New York without Meghan. The last time they visited, it was marred by a dramatic car chase linked to Meghan’s red carpet event."

This time, it seems Harry’s trip will focus solely on his personal and professional interests.

The Duke of Sussex is set to engage in key activities related to his charitable work, including the Diana Award and Travalyst.

This move is seen as a departure from his previous high-profile appearances, which, according to the expert, were overshadowed by Meghan Markle's media presence and perceived as mere photo ops.

The expert commented, "This trip is all about Harry and his genuine work. Unlike his last visit, which saw him somewhat sidelined amid a media frenzy over Meghan, this time he will be front and center, focused on causes he deeply cares about."

The trip promises to spotlight Harry’s personal commitments and philanthropic achievements, providing a fresh perspective on his work away from the spotlight of royal duties.