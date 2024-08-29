Prince William, Kate Middleton left 'hurt' by King Charles' unexpected move

King Charles III has reportedly shunned Prince William and Kate Middleton in a surprising way.

The 75-year-old monarch has avoided to stay at luxury castle during their summer break, according to a new report.

The King is spending time in a smaller property, hurting his loved ones with his decision.



Queen Camilla and King Charles have spent most of thier time on holiday in Scotland at Birkhall, and are not sleeping at Balmoral Castle with the rest of the royal family.

The cancer-hit monarch's decision, according to insiders, "has left the Prince and Princess of Wales hurt as they traveled to the Scotland to spend fun-filled moments with the King."

Prince Harry and William's dad is spending his days at his Scottish manor with Queen Camilla by his side, painting and tending to his beloved gardens, a source told The Daily Beast.

"The King is sleeping a lot. He is not one to sit around doing nothing, so relaxing for him takes the form of reading, writing, painting, and gardening. He has always loved throwing on his wellies and getting out in the garden, that’s his happy place," according to the source.

It is to mention here that Birkhall is within the Balmoral Estate, and was formerly the retreat of the late Queen Mother, who was gifted the property by her husband, the future King George VI, in 1930.