Gwyneth Paltrow all set to join Timothée Chalamet in ‘Marty Supreme’

Gwyneth Paltrow to star opposite Timothée Chalamet in Marty Supreme

Gwyneth Paltrow has recently made her comeback to the big screen as she’s going to star opposite Timothée Chalamet in A24‘s new movie Marty Supreme.



Directed by Josh Safdie, the plot details for the upcoming movie are kept under wraps.

However, studio A24 posted an image of a table tennis ball with the words “coming soon” after Variety first reported about the project back in July.

It is pertinent to mention that the movie will feature Paltrow’s first substantial movie role after Avengers: Endgame back in 2019.

In the meantime, the actress has focused much of her time to the lifestyle brand Goop, which she founded in 2008.

Paltrow also played a key role in the #MeToo movement, and spoke out against Harvey Weinstein.

The Shakespeare in Love actress also served as a major source in the New York Times investigation of the Weinstein.

Sources close to the production revealed that the upcoming movie is a “fictionalised original, rather than a biopic,” via Deadline.

It’s unclear for the moment what Paltrow will be playing in the upcoming movie.

Meanwhile, Josh takes on his first solo directorial effort with Marty Supreme. He also directed Adam Sandler’s latest comedy special for Netflix titled Love You.