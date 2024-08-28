King Charles, Prince Harry reunion: William 'biggest obstacle'

Prince Harry will always be the cherished son of King Charles

King Charles III's plan to put an end to his feud with estranged son Prince Harry has allegedly been destroyed by heir to the throne Prince William.

The 75-yera-old monarch misses his son. Even though he and Meghan do not wish to return to royal life, he still loves Harry and wants him back for personal reasons, a source has claimed.

"Harry will always be the cherished son of Charles. He believes that Harry might come back. The door is always open for him and his family, and he misses the relationship they once shared. Years of strife and division should not cast a shadow over his reign, the source told the Daily Mail.



The King recently consulted religious authorities. Some royal fans believe it's all about family dynamics, others worry that Charles' health is deteriorating as a result of his cancer treatment.



According to some Palace insiders, King Charles's ailing health may be the catalyst for resolving the conflict with the Sussexes.



An In Touch Weekly source stated that he's making public appearances, but they're for shorter periods. He is frequently flown in by helicopter and flown out. He needs to get some good rest after an engagement.



However, an insider told the outlet that Prince William may be the biggest obstacle to King Charles' reunion with Harry, as they seem to have nothing in common.