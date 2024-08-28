Sindh, including Karachi, on alert as another monsoon system looms large

Commuters ride on motorcycles during a rain in Karachi, Pakistan August 2, 2024. — Reuters

KARACHI: Amid ongoing moderate to heavy rainfall in Karachi, the provincial authorities were alerted to take precautionary measures as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted more torrential rain in the province in the wake of a deep depression system expected to move southwest.

The port city continued to witness intermittent showers throughout today with the highest rainfall – recorded between 8am to 5pm – was 20 millimetres in Nazimabad.

According to the statistics shared by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), 16.5mm of rain was recorded in Kemari, 13mm in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, 11.5mm in Quaidabad, 9.5mm in Orangi Town, 8.5mm at Old Airport and University Road, 8mm in Saddar, 7mm at Sharea Faisal, 6mm in Maripur and Jinnah Terminal.

Other areas, including Gulshan-e-Maymar, Korangi, Tariq Road, Liaquatabad, Model Colony and Gurumandir, also experienced significant rainfall, leading to water accumulation on roads.

Speaking to Geo News, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz forecasted up to 200mm of rain in Karachi and 300mm in other cities of the province from August 29 to August 31.





He pointed out that a low-pressure system was currently present at Tharparkar’s South — which according to him may head towards the southwest and cause heavy downpours with strong winds in the metropolis and other cities, including Sajawal and Thatta, tomorrow.

“Karachi may receive 150 to 200mm rain in the next two to three days,” Sarfaraz said.

The PMD chief mentioned that wind thunderstorms were also expected with scattered heavy to isolated very heavy falls during this time.

On the other hand, the Met Office – in a statement said – a deep depression currently located over Nagarparkar and adjoining coastal areas of Sindh, which is likely to move west/southwest during the next 24 hours.

“Due to this weather system, strong monsoon currents are penetrating in the country (especially southern parts),” it said, adding a westerly wave was also likely to affect upper parts of the country from tomorrow.

The meteorological department warned that torrential rains may generate pluvial flood/inundation in low-lying parts of Sindh, Balochistan and southern Punjab.

Torrential rains may also generate flash flooding in hill torrents of DG Khan and local nullahs/streams of Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Jaffarabad, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Barkhan, Loralai, Awaran, Panjgur, Washuk, Mastung and Lasbella.

‘Steps being taken to mitigate impact of heavy downpour’

Meanwhile, the Director General (DG) Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh, Syed Salman Shah urged the public to stay informed through official channels and adhere to safety precautions during current heavy rainfall.

The downpour is likely to affect areas near Karachi and Badin, posing a risk of flash flooding and urban flooding in low-lying areas, he said while speaking to a private news channel.

Shah said that the disaster management authority was reviewing arrangements and taking significant steps to manage the ongoing rainfall in the province.

In a bid to mitigate the impact of the heavy downpour, the PDMA was providing dewatering pumps to various district administrations and municipal corporations.

Additionally, the PDMA is working closely with district authorities to identify vulnerable areas and take proactive measures to protect lives and property, he added.

The authority is also coordinating with emergency services, including rescue teams and medical personnel, to ensure a swift response to any emergencies that may arise, he mentioned.

By taking proactive measures, the authority aims to reduce the risk of flooding and ensure a safe and secure environment for the people of Sindh, he added.

School closure subject to DCs’ approval

Meanwhile, the Sindh Education Department has delegated the authority of school closure to respective Deputy Commissioners (DCs) owing to heavy rain and flooding.

In a letter to all DCs in the province, the department noted that a monsoon season was underway in various districts and the “same is expected to prevail for few more days.”

Given the intensity of heavy rains and damages in respective districts, the letter said, the deputy commissioners can announce local holidays in schools.

The deputy commissioners of Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas shut down all private and government schools in their respective districts. Moreover, schools in Karachi’s West will also remain closed.

With additional input from APP