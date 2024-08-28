Glen Powell makes rare admission about Ryan Gosling's talent

Glen Powell gets candid about Ryan Gosling's talent

Glen Powell recently shared his thoughts on Ryan Gosling's talent as an actor, offering his insights and praise for his colleague's craft.

In response to a viral comment from an unnamed Hollywood producer, who referred to the Twisters and Anyone But You alum as the biggest emerging film star in the industry, Powell came to Gosling's defense.

The 35-year-old actor resisted the shade thrown at the Barbie actor, defending his reputation.

Referencing the iconic slogan 'I'm just Ken' from Greta Gerwig's directorial, Powell said, “Gosling is a legend. I’m just Glen."

His comment quickly garnered attention from fans all over the world with 100,000 likes and counting.

This comes after the unnamed producer opened up to The Wrap about Powell's strengths as an actor while he took a dig at Gosling for being limited to women only.

The producer said, "Powell is officially a star in the sense that audiences now go to movies to see him.”

“Unlike an actor like Ryan Gosling whose appeal is mostly limited to female audiences, Glen appeals to both females and males.”

Speaking of the actor's persona in the industry, Analyst Jeff Bock of Exhibitor Relations told Variety that Powell and Timothee Chalamet are “ushering in a new talent base of bankable stars."

“That’s wonderful for audiences, but even more so, a massive relief for the industry, which has been relying on ageing talent for far too long.”

On professional front, Powell is gearing up for upcoming projects, including Edgar Wright's The Running Man and the Hulu comedy series Chad Powers.