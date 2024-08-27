Mariah Carey sister's painful last days laid bare: 'tortured soul'

Alison Carey is mourned by her friend Dave Baker

Mariah Carey had more than one heartbreak to deal with as she lost her mother and sister, Patricia Carey and Alison Carey, on the same day.

The grief-stricken singer announced the devastating news on Monday, but did not include any further details of the tragedy. The 55-year-old musician thanked her fans for respecting her privacy during this tough time.

While the Grammy-winning singer grieves the great loss in her family, her sister, Alison’s friend Dave Baker shared details about the 63-year-old’s death in an interview with The Sun.

Baker told the outlet that Mariah’s sister had spent her last weeks in hospice care and that she had a problem with her internal organs.

Remembering his deceased friend, Dave said, "Beneath a tough exterior Alison was a highly intelligent, warm, and sensitive person.” He added that he had known her for nine years as a friend and in her last months as her care provider.

Dave prayed for his friend to “find peace,” and for her tortured soul to forever be “free from earthly pain."

In the past, Mariah has opened up about her messy relationships with her mother Patricia, and siblings Alison and Morgan.

The Fantasy songstress’ memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey, alluded to her relationship with her mother as a "prickly rope of pride, pain, shame, gratitude, jealousy, admiration, and disappointment."

Notably, despite the rough patches in their relationship, the duo managed to finally reconcile. The Emotions singer even included a special dedication for mother Patricia in her book.

It was unfortunately not the same with Alison. Mariah even admitted in the memoir that it was "emotionally and physically safer” for her to not to have any contact with her brother and sister.