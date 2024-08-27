Prince Harry makes final decision about memoir after King Charles peace efforts

Prince Harry has allegedly decided to scratch the royal family's wounds with his explosive memoir.

The Duke of Sussex has received backlash for his likely decision to re-release his bombshell book, which played major role in destroying his relationship with his brother Prince William and other senior royals.

Harry has been slammed for his latest bid to "make money" by re-releasing his controversial Spare. The Duke sold over six million copies worldwide with his first release of the book, revealing shocking details about his relationship with the royal family.

King Charles' youngest son has reportedly made his mind to release the memoir, memoir, which became the biggest selling book of 2023 in the UK, in paperback form without any updated or new passages.

Reacting to the Duke's possible money-making stunt, GB News host Eamonn Holmes questioned why fans would buy the book again if there was "no new content".

Eamonn lambasted Harry for the announcement, saying: "But the whole thing is, it doesn't make money if it's not got new content. If it hasn't got new content, why would you buy it? You had a chance to buy the hardback. Why would you buy the paper book?"

However, royal commentator Alex Armstrong, who joined the discussion, suggested that the decision to not update the memoir could be a "sign that he is winding down" and doesn't want to "upset the Royal Family any more".

"Maybe it's a sign that they're starting to wind down. I could be talking utter nonsense here, but maybe they're learning that they don't want to keep upsetting the royal family and they are not putting any more nonsense out," according to Armstrong.

Commentator Clare Muldoon was also infuriated by the re-release, questioning why the Duke chose to sell the book in paper form if he is "not updating the content".

It comes amid reports that King Charles is finding way to make peace between his two feuding sons Prince William and Harry.