Renee Rapp lashes out after her set gets cut short due to torrential rain

'Girl, what the f*** was that,' Rapp posted online from her dressing room

Reneé Rapp didn’t hold back her frustration after her set at Reading Festival was abruptly cut short due to heavy rain on Sunday.

The 24-year-old singer took to Instagram to share her disappointment after water accumulated on top of the stage, thanks to Storm Lilian, and came crashing down, soaking her band and equipment.

In a selfie posted from her dressing room shortly after, in which she flashed both middle fingers, Rapp wrote: “Girl, what the f*** was that.”

Having already pulled out of Leeds Festival due to safety concerns, the Mean Girls star was determined to put on a great show for fans at Reading.

But as the stage turned into a waterfall, as recorded in fan-made videos, she vented her anger onstage, saying, “We are drenched. Some of our equipment is f****d, so thank you so much, that was really f*****g helpful. But we really want to give you a good show.”

Despite attempting to push through the chaos, Rapp was forced to leave the stage after a message appeared on the big screen that read: “We need to stop the show for a few minutes and hope to restart shortly. Thank you for your patience.”

The incident followed another disruption at the festival, where organizers had to apologize to Lana Del Rey fans after cutting her headline set short by five minutes due to a production error.