Cellular services to be suspended in Karachi, other Sindh cities on Chehlum

A large numbers of Mourners attending Ashura procession on 9th Muharramul Haram at Latifabad, Hyderabad on July 28, 2023. — APP

The Sindh government has announced a suspension of cellular services today in all major cities of the province for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

According to Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar, mobile services will be halted in cities such as Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, Sukkur, and Khairpur as part of enhanced security measures.

He also stated that security forces will be on high alert, and that aerial surveillance will be conducted over mourning processions to ensure law and order.

Two days ago, the provincial government also announced a holiday for all public and private schools across the province because of the Chehlum of Karbala martyrs.

Meantime, a ban on pillion riding has also been imposed across the province, including Karachi, as part of security measures to avoid any untoward incident on the occasion.

Rawalpindi's local administration earlier today announced a public holiday in the city today on account of Chehlum.

Meanwhile, the Rawalpindi police issued a security plan for seven processions for Chehlum appearing from different Imambargahs of the city.

SSP Operations Hafiz Kamran Asghar said that over 4,400 security personnel and officers will stand guard around the city with 215 others regulating the flow of vehicular traffic.