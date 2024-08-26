Rob Schneider reflects on his longtime friendship with Adam Sandler

Rob Schneider opens up about his friendship with Adam Sandler

Rob Schneider has recently reflected on his longtime friendship with Adam Sandler.



Speaking to PEOPLE at the New York City premiere of Adam Sandler: Love You, Rob revealed, “There's not been a week in 30 years where he doesn't check in on me. I mean, that's true. No matter where I am in the world, I'll get a phone call, sometimes in the middle of the night.”

The Home Team actor said, “He called me from Italy, [and said], ‘What are you doing?’ I go, ‘It's two o'clock in the morning.’ ‘Well get up. I need to talk to you. Are you good?’”

Rob lauded Adam for bringing him on board for many big projects.

“We've been friends for five decades now. He's a special cat, and for him to include me in all this stuff ever is just, it's incredible,” stated the Dead Wrong actor.

He told the outlet, “I mean, I really, I don't have any words to say except I love him and I just want him to be healthy, happy, successful. He's just incredible.”

“And he's doing Happy Gilmore 2… How amazing is that?” remarked Rob.

When asked about joining Adam in the sequel to the 1996 golf comedy, to which Rob replied, “We'll see.”

Sharing his thoughts on Adam’s career, Rob explained, “It's beautiful. Him doing Hustle was great, and Uncut Gems is great. He's working with really, really talented people.”

“Adam’s got a new movie coming out with George Clooney for Netflix. It's been a wonderful, great experience for him and a great deal for Netflix to get the biggest movie star in the world on there,” added Rob.