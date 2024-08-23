Jennifer Lopez helped Ben Affleck embrace family life: 'Crucial step for both'

How Jennifer Lopez guided Ben Affleck back to family life.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage was instrumental in helping him reconnect with his family-oriented side, a source tells PEOPLE.



Despite Lopez filing for divorce from Affleck this week—marking the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding—their relationship was deeply rooted in family values.

"Family was a top priority for both of them," the source explains.

"Together, they were very much focused on being a family, and that connection doesn’t simply vanish."

Lopez, who shares 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Affleck, who has three children—Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel—with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, both placed significant emphasis on their blended family life.

The source also highlighted their differing personalities: "Jennifer is very public and enjoys going out, while Ben is more of an introvert who prefers staying in."

Despite their differences, their shared commitment to family was a central theme in their relationship.

They were spotted together in Los Angeles on Tuesday, just hours after Lopez filed for divorce.

The ex-couple had been in New Haven, Connecticut, to drop off their daughter Violet at Yale University.

Affleck and Garner, who have reportedly maintained a positive co-parenting relationship, were seen leaving the airport together in a car, indicating their continued collaboration for the sake of their children.

The actress has been dating California businessman John Miller on and off since her split from Affleck in 2018.

A source told PEOPLE this week that Garner is “happy with John,” reflecting a stable and content phas