Jennifer Lopez helped Ben Affleck embrace family life: 'Crucial step for both'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage was instrumental in helping him reconnect with his family-oriented side, a source tells PEOPLE.
Despite Lopez filing for divorce from Affleck this week—marking the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding—their relationship was deeply rooted in family values.
"Family was a top priority for both of them," the source explains.
"Together, they were very much focused on being a family, and that connection doesn’t simply vanish."
Lopez, who shares 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Affleck, who has three children—Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel—with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, both placed significant emphasis on their blended family life.
The source also highlighted their differing personalities: "Jennifer is very public and enjoys going out, while Ben is more of an introvert who prefers staying in."
Despite their differences, their shared commitment to family was a central theme in their relationship.
They were spotted together in Los Angeles on Tuesday, just hours after Lopez filed for divorce.
The ex-couple had been in New Haven, Connecticut, to drop off their daughter Violet at Yale University.
Affleck and Garner, who have reportedly maintained a positive co-parenting relationship, were seen leaving the airport together in a car, indicating their continued collaboration for the sake of their children.
The actress has been dating California businessman John Miller on and off since her split from Affleck in 2018.
A source told PEOPLE this week that Garner is “happy with John,” reflecting a stable and content phas
Jenna Ortega opens up about her working experience with Michael Keaton in the new sequel
The monarch's 'beloved daughter-in-law' is 'a loyal and devoted servant to the Crown'
Miranda Lambert will receive Country Icon Award at the awards ceremony next month
Prince Andrew and Knig Charles' feud over Royal Lodge is escalating