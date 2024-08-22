Prince Andrew, Fergie decide to 'avoid tension' at Balmoral amid Royal Lodge dispute

Monarch and Prince Andrew are engaged in tense discussions regarding Andrew's residence, Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are choosing to stay calm and avoid escalating their disagreements during their holiday in Scotland, according to sources.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are currently at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire for their summer break, with the Duke and Duchess of York among their initial guests.

However, the family gathering may have its share of uncomfortable moments as the monarch and his younger brother are engaged in tense discussions regarding Andrew's residence, Royal Lodge, reported GB News.

Prince Andrew has resided in the Windsor property, which was previously the home of the late Queen Mother, since 2003.

King Charles, now 75, is pushing for the duke—who is no longer an active member of the Royal Family—to downsize to a smaller, less costly home. As part of this effort, the King plans to disband the 10-member security team assigned to Royal Lodge. The team has been told their services will no longer be required starting this autumn.

King Charles has been covering the cost of private security at the 31-room mansion since Andrew's £3 million-per-year armed protection officers were withdrawn in 2022.

Friends of the Duke and Duchess of York have revealed that they are choosing not to address the ongoing disagreement between King Charles and Prince Andrew, possibly to avoid exacerbating tensions during their time at Balmoral Castle.

Royal commentator Richard Eden wrote this was because they were "no doubt fearful of increasing tensions while they are spending time with the King and Queen" at Balmoral Castle.

A Palace insider told The Sun about the King’s plan to remove Andrew’s guards: "Everyone is speculating this means the duke will have to leave Royal Lodge because what other reason could there be to take his security away?

"They are all working the final weeks of their contract till the end of October.

"It’s not thought anyone is being lined up to replace them. It isn’t a secret that the King wants him out."

Royal Lodge is a home that Andrew and Sarah, both 64, hoped they could eventually pass on to their daughters Princess Beatrice, 36, and Princess Eugenie, 34.