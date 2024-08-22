Alex Rodriguez takes part in JLo, Ben Affleck's divorce drama

The long-anticipated split between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck has finally become a reality.



After months of speculation, Lopez officially filed for divorce on Tuesday, marking the end of their brief marriage.

Reports suggest that the marriage had been troubled since March, and the couple has now agreed to part ways.

The divorce proceedings will likely be complex and time-consuming, given the significant wealth and assets involved.

As the news of Lopez's divorce from Affleck unfolds, a cryptic message has emerged from a former flame, Alex Rodriguez.

Rodriguez shared a post from "the con.cept" on his Instagram stories, a "female-led creative house based in New York City" with which he appears to be involved.

The mysterious post has sparked curiosity, leaving fans wondering if it's a subtle commentary on his ex's current situation.

The post was of a quote of A-Rod's which read: "You either go one way or the other, you might as well be the one deciding the direction".

The timing of Rodriguez's cryptic social media post has raised eyebrows, particularly given his past relationship with the singer.

Although the post is likely unrelated to her divorce, its coincidence with the news is striking.

Rodriguez and Lopez had a significant history, dating from 2017 to 2021 and were engaged for two years before ending their relationship, which makes his intentions behind the post a subject of curiosity.