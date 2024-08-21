King Charles receives heartbreaking news from Montecito

King Charles III, who's receiving cancer treatment, is said to be in trouble amid speculations about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's next move.

The 75-year-old is said to be facing difficult situation as he's receiving heartbreaking news from the Montecito amid feud with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The monarch has been warned against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's next move as some royal experts and commentators believe that the the King is not receiving good news from Montecito.

Some went on speculating that anything is expected from the California-based couple that may add to the King's worries.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - who have released several profitable tell-alls following their "Megxit" scandal - are said to be planning to drop new bombs on the royal family.



The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly writing her own memoir after being inspired by her husband Prince Harry's book Spare. Rumors continue to spread that Meghan will soon release a new book of her own.

"But when you look into everything now, for instance in the books, I would never ever have predicted that," Murphy told an outlet. "So I think it will be something completely unpredictable."



Despite the commentator's prediction, biographer Tom Bower believes Meghan and Harry are actually losing their star power. According to the royal expert, "The future for the Sussexes is pretty grim, I think they're on a permanent decline."

There are also reports that the Duke has given a greenlight to his wife after King Charles' snub to not to attend his Invictus Games Service in London.