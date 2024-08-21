A crowd of PTI supporters wave the party's flag. — PTI/file

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has pledged to hold jalsa in the federal capital tomorrow (Thursday) after the district administration revoked a non-objection certificate (NOC) over "security concerns".

“The district administration has revoked the notification, but we will still go ahead with the jalsa,” PTI Islamabad President Amir Mughal said in a video statement, adding that a peaceful political struggle is their ‘constitutional and legal right’.

According to an official statement issued by the local authorities, the district administration revoked the NOC — earlier granted to PTI by Deputy Commissioner — on the “report of district intelligence committee.”

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Islamabad Chief Commissioner Chaudhry Mohammad Ali Randhawa.

During the meeting, Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ali Nasir Rizvi pointed out the security concerns due to multiple events.

Citing strict security concerns, the administration noted that the Bangladesh cricket team is in Islamabad, adding that it is difficult to control the crowd of a jalsa.

“A few days ago, some protesters also reached the Supreme Court building,” it said, adding that in such circumstances, permission to hold public rallies cannot be given.

The development came a day before the public rally was scheduled, as announced by Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif.

Imran Khan, who was removed as prime minister via a parliamentary vote in 2022, had "decided" to hold a public rally in the federal capital on August 22 following a prolonged struggle to hold a powershow in Islamabad.

A day earlier, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said he did not think the opposition party would get permission to do so.

“Viewing their past record, I don’t believe they will be allowed to rally in Islamabad,” the information minister said while speaking to the Geo News programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath".

Ostensibly, in response to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s rhetoric of holding the rally in the federal capital, come what may, he said it was not the first time as former KP chief minister Pervez Khattak too had come with cranes and modern equipment.

The minister had said despite the fact that Jamaat-e-Islami's (JI) recent sit-in protest against inflated electricity bills was peaceful, they were not allowed to enter Islamabad.

He suggested the KP government focus on health, education and anti-terrorism activities in the province.

In the same programme, PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat had said they would not stop holding the rally on August 22, even if the government used force against them.

“The KP's caravan will be monumental and no one will be able to block it even if they try.”

The PTI lawmaker had further said they would not be carrying any weapons or petrol bombs. Instead, he had added, they would be armless and peaceful.

“We will remain peaceful,” he had said. However, “if there is violence or firing, the entire Pakistan will rise up,” he had warned.