Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck prenup details laid bare

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce could be costly, as they didn't have a prenuptial agreement in place before their 2022 wedding.



Despite no mention of a prenup in Lopez's divorce filing, sources confirm that no such agreement was ever made, potentially leading to a significant division of their assets.

Without a prenup, the Atlas star and the Batman alum's assets accumulated during their marriage are considered "community property", meaning they're equally owned by both parties.

This includes income and property earned by each individual, such as:

Lopez's income from starring in and producing films like Shotgun Wedding , The Mother , and Atlas , as well as her ready-made cocktail brand, Delola, which boosted her net worth to $400 million.

, , and , as well as her ready-made cocktail brand, Delola, which boosted her net worth to $400 million. Affleck's income from films like The Accountant 2, Air, and Hypnotic, and producing The Instigators, with a net worth of $150 million.

Both parties may have equal claim to these assets, making their divorce settlement potentially complex.

Lopez has requested that the court deny any claims for spousal support from Affleck and has also waived her right to spousal support, according to her divorce filing.

Notably, she filed for divorce on the same day as their second wedding anniversary, following a whirlwind romance that saw them elope in Vegas and later have a formal ceremony in Georgia in 2022.

This marks Lopez's fourth divorce and Affleck's second, with Lopez choosing to represent herself in the filing without the assistance of a lawyer.

Rumours of the couple's split started circulating in May when Lopez attended the Met Gala alone.

The Argo star then skipped other events with Lopez, including the Atlas premieres, fueling speculation about their marriage.

Sources close to the couple said Affleck realized his marriage to Lopez was a "fever dream" and wanted out.

The couple listed their $60 million marital home for sale in July and have been living separately, with Affleck buying a new $20.5 million mansion in Pacific Palisades and Lopez searching for a new home.