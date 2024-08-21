Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce joins forces with 'John Wick' director

Travis Kelce joins forces with 'John Wick' director for big-screen debut

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce is making his acting debut in the upcoming action comedy film Loose Cannons.

The movie, currently in development at Lionsgate, will be produced by Chad Stahelski, known for the John Wick franchise, and his partners Jason Spitz and Alex Young.

The script was written by Tim Dowling, who has previously worked on comedies like Just Go With It starring Adam Sandler.

The movie Loose Cannons is about two unpredictable and rebellious police officers forced to work together after their precincts merge due to budget cuts.

Since no one else wants to partner with them, they're paired up and take on cases that others can't handle.

The script combines elements of classic buddy action comedies like Lethal Weapon, Bad Boys, and Rush Hour, promising a thrilling and humorous ride.

Kelce's Hollywood career is gaining momentum. After appearing in a TV episode and hosting Saturday Night Live, he signed with CAA in 2023 and landed more projects.

He's hosting a celebrity version of Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader and starring in the upcoming FX horror show Grotesquerie.

Now, he's joined the action comedy film Loose Cannons, produced by Chad Stahelski (John Wick) and written by Tim Dowling.

Stahelski is also working on a Highlander remake, while Dowling has credits like Role Models and Office Christmas Party.