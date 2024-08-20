Naomi Watts will publish her new book to address THIS taboo subject

Naomi Watts to publish her new book on THIS taboo subject

Speaking to PEOPLE, the Mulholland Drive actress revealed that the upcoming book is about menopause and ageing, titled, Dare I Say It: Everything I Wish I'd Known about Menopause.

“Women have had to suffer in silence and shame for too long about the changes they undergo during menopause, with little access to information, support or even much of an open conversation,” said the 55-year-old.

Naomi told the outlet, “I want this book to read like you’re sitting down over coffee and having an intimate chat with your girlfriend.”

“I hope it will be of help for anyone trying to get a hold on this phase of life and make it a time of liberation rather than purely a time of trial,” stated the actress.

Elaborating on how this idea popped up, the press statement read, “Feeling confused, alone and unsupported about this stage of her life, Naomi was determined to do better for herself and for other women and began boldly using her platform to normalise conversations about this natural process.”

“I hope that this book can play a part in making women feel a little less alone, a little more supported, and dare I say, a little more excited about the natural changes that life has in store for us,” mentioned Naomi.

The actress added, “Menopause is a part of a woman’s midlife, but midlife is about far more than menopause.”

Meanwhile, Dare I Say It: Everything I Wish I'd Known about Menopause will hit the bookstores on January 21, 2025.