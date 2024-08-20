Leigh-Anne Pinnock hosts enchanting woodland-themed party for twin daughters

Leigh-Anne Pinnock throws Disney-themed party for daughters' third birthday.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock went all out for her twin daughters' third birthday on Monday, hosting a dazzling Disney-themed celebration.

The former Little Mix star, and her husband Andre Gray, who welcomed their girls just five days before bandmate Perrie Edwards had her son Axel in August 2021, spared no expense for this special occasion.



The party, which also included Leigh-Anne’s nephew Sevn—celebrating his third birthday on the same day—was a magical affair.

The venue was transformed into a woodland wonderland, featuring forest-colored balloon arches, personalized painted doors, and an abundance of leafy decorations.

Leigh-Anne shared highlights of the celebration on Instagram, a beautifully decorated table brimming with party hats and charming details like toadstools, hedgehogs, owls, and deer.

The hitmaker captioned, "Young wild and three! Birthday settings for the three little birds."



The garden was transformed into a playground of joy, featuring a paddling pool with a mini slide, a large inflatable bubble house filled with swirling balloons, and personalized teddy bear party favors from Hamleys, the world’s oldest and largest toy store.