Jason Sudeikis slams Kate Hudson's new Netflix series

Kate Hudson and Mindy Kaling are enjoying their collaboration on the Netflix series Running Point, but some critics are accusing the show of copying the concept of Ted Lasso, starring Jason Sudeikis.



A source reveals that Jason, who played an American coach leading a British soccer team in Ted Lasso, is unimpressed with the similarities.

The show's unique tone and storytelling resonated with audiences and earned critical acclaim, even catching the attention of the White House for its thoughtful portrayal of mental health and wellness.

“When Ted Lasso took off, it was such an offbeat, optimistic and wacky show that Jason legitimately believed it would be impossible to imitate,” the insider close with the actor said.

“For a while there, he was right.”

“Little did Jason know that pretty much the second Lasso ended production, there would be copycats popping up like weeds on the various streaming services,” the source continued.

Sources reveal that the upcoming show starring Mindy Kaling, 44, and Kate Hudson, 45, shares a similar tone with Ted Lasso, blending positivity and humor in the face of adversity, echoing the same feel-good vibe that made Ted Lasso a hit.

“The copycat that particularly bugs him is Netflix’s sports comedy Running Point,” the insider said, “which has completed shooting and which will roll out next year.”