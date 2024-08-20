Donald Trump's lasting impression on British Queen laid bare

US former President Donald Trump's first impression on late Queen Elizabeth II has been revealed by a royal biographer.

The Queen is said to have 'particularly disliked' the way Trump, who's running for president in 2024, looked over her shoulder as if "in search of others more interesting", according to a royal author.



In Craig Brown's new book, A Voyage Around The Queen, claimed: "Over the course of her reign, the Queen entertained many controversial foreign leaders, including Donald Trump.

The author went on: "A few weeks after President Trump's visit, for instance, she confided in one lunch guest that she found him 'very rude': she particularly disliked the way he couldn't stop looking over her shoulder, as though in search of others more interesting.



"She also believed President Trump 'must have some sort of arrangement' with his wife Melania, or else why would she have remained married to him?"

President Donald Trump, in March, said if Prince Harry lied on his visa application about drug-taking he would seek to take "appropriate action" after winning presidential election.

In August, Eric Trump, 40, described the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who settled down in Montecito after saying goodbye to the royal family and UK in 2020, as "spoiled apples", urging the UK to take them back.

Donald Trump has launched a third bid for the White House after losing to President Joe Biden in 2020. He is also the subject of a number of federal and state investigations – including four indictments and one guilty verdict – but has derided the probes as “witch hunts” and pledged to continue his run.



Trump, as per reports, still commands a significant and enthusiastic base of supporters.