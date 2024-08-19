Lucas Bravo, ‘Emily in Paris’ star opens up on Season 4

Lucas Bravo on ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 4

Lucas Bravo, who portrays the chef turned restaurateur Gabriel in Darren Star’s Emily in Paris, got a little candid on how his character’s relationship with Lily Collins’ is going to play out in season 4.



“When you’re in character, and you’ve been sad and melancholic and chasing after something that’s drifting away from you, it feels good to reconnect to the flirtatious playfulness — and to finally play a relationship between two people that actually want to be in one,” Bravo told Variety.

“I felt excited to see where this relationship could actually go after just having a glimpse, and not really knowing if we would ever get back together,” Bravo says, referring to Emily and Gabriel’s romantic hookup at the end of Season 1.

“I could not wait to shoot those scenes, and I feel like it gave us the opportunity to bring the connection and the chemistry to another level.”

The relationship in question is that of Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins, an upbeat American marketing executive who has progressively adjusted to life in Paris, and Gabriel.

Emily ultimately makes the decision to pursue a relationship with Gabriel, the endearing neighbour and one of her first acquaintances in the City of Love, after four seasons of will-they-or-won't-they, while Gabriel's ex, Camille (Camille Razat), is expecting Gabriel's first child.