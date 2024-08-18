Molly-Mae Hague's family makes strong move to support heartbroken daughter

Molly-Mae was also spotted on Sunday leaving her former family home

Molly-Mae Hague’s family ensures her daughter isn’t left alone after the shocking news.

Television personality and influencer’s mother, Debora Gordon, was seen taking Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury’s daughter, Bambi, for a walk on Sunday.

This sighting comes shortly after the couple’s shocking split, announced earlier this week through separate statements. The boxer, who met his former fiancée on Love Island in 2019, has been embroiled in cheating rumours, which he firmly denies.

Following their engagement break-up, Molly-Mae’s family has rallied around her, with her mother helping to care for Bambi, allowing Molly-Mae some much-needed downtime.

Molly-Mae was also spotted on Sunday, wearing aviator sunglasses as she left her former family home.

Reports suggest that Molly-Mae received an upsetting video showing her fiancé on a holiday in North Macedonia, which led to their split just an hour after his return to Manchester. Tommy, aged 25, has faced allegations of kissing a blonde woman at a nightclub while out with friends, but he denies these claims.

Tommy vehemently denies the rumours, with a spokesperson for the star telling Mirror Online: "Tommy is horrified by the false allegations of cheating being circulated by the media and he’s consulting his lawyers."

Tommy, who is the brother of Tyson Fury, has faced accusations of spending time Danish woman while on holiday, with a source telling t he Sun : "He was downing Grey Goose vodka and didn’t seem to care who saw him with the girl. He ki**ed her. This will be heartbreaking for Molly-Mae."

According to another insider, Molly-Mae suspects there is more to come, claiming to the Sun : "[She's] now aware Tommy was unfaithful to her. She believes it has happened a number of times." It was further suggested to the outlet: "It seems he would play away when he knew people wouldn't recognise him."

Molly-Mae, according to the source, "fully expects that other women" will come forward to share their experiences.

Molly-Mae and Tommy were reportedly embroiled in a huge row on Tuesday, after she confronted him about cheating on her while abroad. The mum-of-one is believed to be being supported by her friends and family, who "haven't left her side".

This weekend, Tommy has briefly gone back to the family home he shared with Molly-Mae and Bambi. A skip was spotted outside the £3.5m mansion with a number of belongings in it.

It was apparently Tommy and Molly-Mae's first face-to-face meeting since their shock split, but Tommy was seen leaving the property after just 40 minutes.