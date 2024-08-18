IT minister denies govt involvement in internet 'blockade', 'slowdown'

State IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Sunday, August 18, 2024. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News Live

As users continue to face intermittent disruption in internet connectivity, State Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja Sunday denied the government's involvement in the recent blockade and slowdown faced across the country.

Acknowledging the public outrcy over the persisting issue, she said: "I can swear that the government of Pakistan did not block the internet or slow it down."

Addressing a presser in Islamabad today, Khawaja, instead, attributed the issue to the use of virtual private network (VPN) by internet users.

She added that some applications were not downloading so people used VPN. "Turning VPN on slows down the phone."

The minister said that the government talked to experts and tried to figure out the situation day and night.



The minister's statement comes after millions across the country continue to face trouble accessing internet services due to limited connectivity, particularly while using mobile data in some regions.



Several experts, including Wireless and Internet Service Providers Association of Pakistan (WISPAP), blamed the phenomenon on increased security and surveillance owing to the installation of a firewall in the country to control unwanted content from reaching a wider audience.

Earlier this week, Khawaja had defended its decision to enforce an internet firewall terming it a cybersecurity measure "that every country in the world takes".

"Look at the cybersecurity attacks being carried out on the country and the world as well. With the evolution of cybersecurity threats, states need to have a better capability to ensure that the threats are [well] responded to," she said on Thursday.

The minister maintained she is in contact with IT authorities regarding internet issues. "There will be a meeting on the issue of Internet next week as well.'

Revealing government efforts to tackle the issue, Khawaja said that four more internet cables are being laid in Pakistan to increase internet connectivity.

Before addressing the internet slow down issue during the presser, the minister informed journalists that the government is set to introduce 5G spectrum in the country in 2025.

"5G will provide the fastest internet," she said.

She added that Islamabad has laid foundation stones for IT Parks in Islamabad and Karachi, which will create more than 10,000 jobs and millions of dollars will be earned.

"IT parks are being built with the help of South Korea," said Khawaja.

The IT minister revealed that at least 250 e-employment centers will be created in collaboration with provinces across the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Khawaja added, has allocated more than Rs60 billion for IT in the budget despite difficult conditions, while praising the exports worth Rs3 billion in the sector.

"IT sector is among the priorities of Prime Minister and Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC)," she said, adding that a digitisation commission is being established and will be headed by the premier himself.