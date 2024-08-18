Former 'James Bond' star George Lazenby looks frail in rare outing

Former James Bond actor George Lazenby, 84, was spotted looking frail and unrecognizable during a recent outing in Santa Monica, California.

The Australian star, who played 007 in the 1969 film On Her Majesty's Secret Service, has announced his retirement from Hollywood.

Lazenby was seen walking with a stroller, wearing an unbuttoned polo shirt grey trousers, and a 2024-branded baseball cap to shield himself from the sun. He has openly admitted that ageing has taken a toll on him.

After recovering from a severe head injury sustained in an accidental fall at home in November, George Lazenby announced his retirement from the film industry earlier this year.

The former James Bond actor took to social media last month to share the news with his fans, saying: "This hasn't been an easy decision but it's time to announce my retirement from work."

This decision ended his remarkable career, which spanned several decades.

"Therefore, I won't be doing any more acting or making public appearances, doing any more interviews or signing any more autographs as of today. It's been a fun ride but getting older is no fun. I would like to thank my manager and friend, Anders Frejdh, for helping me since 2013 - the best representative I ever had," he said.

"I can now concentrate on spending more time with my family. My sincere gratitude to everyone out there for your love and support over the years. It has meant a lot to me. George." Fans flocked to send their warm wishes for his retirement as one commented, "I wish you a restful, enjoyable retirement. You've more than earned it."

Another penned, "Thank you for everything George! Enjoy your well earned retirement."

Someone else said: "Enjoy retirement my friend. After all of these years it is well deserved." While another account concluded: "Best wishes on your retirement George. Thank you for all your work, I really love your portrayal of Bond in Majesty. Enjoy your retirement."