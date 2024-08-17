Meghan Markle makes rare comments about Prince Harry's Invictus Games

Meghan Markle expressed her love for the Invictus Games after Prince Harry publicly hinted at not bringing his wife to the Birmingham 2027 sporting events because of security reasons.

During the second day of their Colombia tour, the Montecito couple visited the Center for Inclusive Rehabilitation and met the Invictus Games athletes.

The Duke of Sussex played volleyball and the Duchess of Sussex enjoyed the game from the sidelines.

Dressed in a plain white shirt and polka dots skirt, Meghan lauded the athletes by saying, they were "all so incredible to watch."

Harry added, "It’s amazing to see how many people can come together to form one team."

It is pertinent to mention that in July, Harry announced that he would be bringing his passion project to the UK with him in 2027.

As the news circulated in the media, speculations about Meghan's return to England heated up.

However, King Charles' son publicly revealed that he will not be bringing his wife back to his home country due to security threats during his headline-making appearance in the ITV documentary.