Matthew Perry's death investigation sparks new fears in Hollywood

Matthew Perry's cause of death sparks concern among Hollywood stars

Matthew Perry's recent cause of death findings have sparked concern among Hollywood stars, who worry they might be entangled in the investigation.

Jasveen Sangha, who is charged with supplying the drugs that led to the Friends star's death in October 2023, is reported to have connections with various A-list celebrities who bought copious amounts from her.

Hollywood stars are prepping to face bombshells after Sangha is forced to take the stand in court.

According to The Mirror, “There is widespread panic at who else can be dragged into this… she catered for a lot of famous people and they could easily all be collateral damage.”

The prosecutor presented evidence against Sangha, who was a major source of supply for ketamine to Perry, claiming that she would 'only deal with high-end and celeb clients.'

The insider further added, “Hollywood is awash with drugs. There are a lot of very anxious people, from agents, publicists, to celebs themselves. Everything could come crashing down. Her list of clients will be hoping she takes a plea deal – like that taken by Perry’s assistant – if offered by federal prosecutors to avoid an embarrassing courtroom expose.”

The late actor's live-in assistant and two doctors were also charged for “taking advantage” of him after he sought help in autumn last year.

Perry, who died at the age of 54 from “acute effects of ketamine” in October 2023, was repeatedly injected by his assistant Iwamasa.

Iwamasa confirmed that he "repeatedly injected Perry with ketamine without medical training."