Jonathan Bailey confirms Anthony's return in 'Bridgerton' season 4

Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma's (Ashley Simone) love story took center stage in Bridgerton Season 2

Jonathan Bailey is set to captivate the Bridgerton fandom again with his charm as Viscount Anthony Bridgerton in the highly anticipated fourth season.



According to Deadline, the actor confirmed the exciting news on Friday, August 16, that he will be reprising his role as the eldest Bridgerton sibling in the upcoming season of the hit Netflix series.

"I have a couple of weeks etched out in my schedule for returning," he teased, hinting at filming for the fourth season.

During an interview with Good Morning America for his Emmy-nominated role in Fellow Travelers, Bailey shared his enthusiasm for the new season, saying, "I look forward to reading the scripts."

"Obviously, being the older brother, I’m going to be there to support the youngsters as we go," he added.

His comments suggest that Anthony might pop in and out for a few scenes in the upcoming season, seemingly thrilled for the new love story that will take centre stage.

"Benedict's full of wonder and joy. He’s the beating heart of the family," Bailey remarked. "Luke Thompson is going to be stunning."



While Anthony and his love interest Kate, played by Simone Ashley, were the focus of Season two, and his younger brother Colin (Luke Newton) found love with Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) in Season three, the next season will shine the spotlight on the bohemian second son, Benedict, played by Luke Thompson.